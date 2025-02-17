City of Pittsburgh to open warming centers Tuesday as bitter cold returns

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will open warming centers on Tuesday, as an Arctic blast is forecasted to drop wind chills into the lower teens or single digits.

Citiparks is activating six Healthy Active Living Centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The following warming centers will be open:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa 15204

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

CitiParks said five Senior Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The following CitiParks Recreation Centers will be open during the following hours:

Ammon (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219)

Monday-Friday: 9 AM-9 PM, Saturday: 11 AM-3 PM

Arlington (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210)

Monday-Friday: 10 AM-6 PM

Brookline (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226)

Monday-Friday: 9 AM-7 PM, Saturday: 8 AM-12 PM

Jefferson (605 Redknap Street, 15212)

Monday-Friday: 12 PM-8 PM

Magee (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217)

Monday-Friday: 10 AM-8 PM, Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM

Ormsby (79 S 22nd Street, 15203)

Monday-Friday: 12 PM-8 PM, Saturday: 10 AM-2 PM

Paulson (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206)

Monday-Friday: 12 PM-8 PM, Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM

Warrington (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210)

Monday-Friday: 9 AM-7 PM, Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM

©2025 Cox Media Group