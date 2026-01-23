City of Pittsburgh to open warming centers during anticipated low temperatures Saturday

Local

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will open warming centers on Tuesday during anticipated low temperatures.

Citiparks’ five Healthy Active Living Centers will be open as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s where you can warm up:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216   
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217   
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208   
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204   
  • South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203   

You can also visit the CitiParks Recreation Centers, which are open during these hours on Saturday:

  • Ammon | 2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219 | 11 AM - 3 PM 
  • Arlington | 2201 Salisbury Street, 15210 | 10 AM - 2 PM 
  • Brookline | 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226 | 8 AM - 12 PM 
  • Magee | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 9 AM - 1 PM   
  • Ormsby | 79 S 22nd Street, 15203 | 10 AM - 2 PM  
  • Paulson | 1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 | 9 AM - 1 PM  
  • Phillips | 201 Parkfield Street, 15210 | 8 AM - 12 PM 
  • Warrington | 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210 | 9 AM - 1 PM  
  • West Penn | 450 30th Street, 15219 | 10 AM - 3 PM 

