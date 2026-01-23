City of Pittsburgh to open warming centers during anticipated low temperatures Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will open warming centers on Tuesday during anticipated low temperatures.
Citiparks’ five Healthy Active Living Centers will be open as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Here’s where you can warm up:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204
- South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203
You can also visit the CitiParks Recreation Centers, which are open during these hours on Saturday:
- Ammon | 2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219 | 11 AM - 3 PM
- Arlington | 2201 Salisbury Street, 15210 | 10 AM - 2 PM
- Brookline | 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226 | 8 AM - 12 PM
- Magee | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 9 AM - 1 PM
- Ormsby | 79 S 22nd Street, 15203 | 10 AM - 2 PM
- Paulson | 1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 | 9 AM - 1 PM
- Phillips | 201 Parkfield Street, 15210 | 8 AM - 12 PM
- Warrington | 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210 | 9 AM - 1 PM
- West Penn | 450 30th Street, 15219 | 10 AM - 3 PM
