City of Pittsburgh to open warming centers during anticipated low temperatures Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will open warming centers on Tuesday during anticipated low temperatures.

Citiparks’ five Healthy Active Living Centers will be open as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s where you can warm up:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216

1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216 Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217

745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208

7321 Frankstown Road, 15208 Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204

| 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204 South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203

You can also visit the CitiParks Recreation Centers, which are open during these hours on Saturday:

Ammon | 2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219 | 11 AM - 3 PM

| 2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219 | 11 AM - 3 PM Arlington | 2201 Salisbury Street, 15210 | 10 AM - 2 PM

| 2201 Salisbury Street, 15210 | 10 AM - 2 PM Brookline | 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226 | 8 AM - 12 PM

| 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226 | 8 AM - 12 PM Magee | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 9 AM - 1 PM

| 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 9 AM - 1 PM Ormsby | 79 S 22nd Street, 15203 | 10 AM - 2 PM

| 79 S 22nd Street, 15203 | 10 AM - 2 PM Paulson | 1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 | 9 AM - 1 PM

| 1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 | 9 AM - 1 PM Phillips | 201 Parkfield Street, 15210 | 8 AM - 12 PM

| 201 Parkfield Street, 15210 | 8 AM - 12 PM Warrington | 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210 | 9 AM - 1 PM

| 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210 | 9 AM - 1 PM West Penn | 450 30th Street, 15219 | 10 AM - 3 PM

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group