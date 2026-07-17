City of Pittsburgh receives $1M grant to expand public safety recruitment efforts

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh, in partnership with Mayor Corey O’Connor and the Department of Public Safety, has received a $1 million grant from the Ross and Carol Nese Foundation. This funding is specifically designated to expand recruitment efforts for public safety first responders in the city.

The grant will support the staffing and operations necessary for these recruitment efforts within the City’s Public Safety bureaus. This initiative aligns with Mayor O’Connor’s broader goal to invest in community safety and enhance the city’s emergency services.

Mayor Corey O’Connor outlined the multi-faceted objectives of the grant, which include bolstering staffing numbers, attracting top public safety talent nationwide and recruiting a diverse workforce that mirrors the Pittsburgh community. He also noted the grant will help create job opportunities for veterans.

“I’d like to thank the Nese Foundation for their shared commitment to the health and safety in our neighbors and communities and this generous grant to help recruitment efforts for public safety,” Mayor O’Connor said. “This will help us invest in the future of public safety by building up our staffing numbers, attracting the best public safety talent from across the country, recruiting a diverse workforce that reflects the Pittsburgh community and creating job opportunities for veterans.”

The Ross and Carol Nese Foundation Board approved the $1 million grant.

The Ross and Carol Nese Foundation is a Pittsburgh-based private charitable foundation that was established in 2020 and focuses on health care, education, and community well-being initiatives in Western Pennsylvania.

The grant is scheduled to be formally presented to the Pittsburgh City Council next week.

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