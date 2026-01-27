City of Pittsburgh suspends garbage, recycling collection through remainder of week

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh said garbage and recycling collection has been suspended for this week.

Those services are expected to be back to normal on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Works is continuing to focus on removing snow as dangerously cold temperatures move in for the rest of the week.

City officials said large snow banks have accumulated and clearing them is a main focus at this time.

