City responds after trash piles up in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Trash piled up in parts of Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood this week, and now the city is responding.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that the delay in trash pickup was because of a lack of working trucks.

The city now tells us it’s a mix of both mechanical issues and a surge in college move-ins and move-outs.

In a lengthy statement, a city spokeswoman said the city controller has not fully paid the city’s fleet services vendor, which has contributed to the problem.

According to the city, all outstanding pickups in Oakland have been completed and regular service was resumed Wednesday.

You can read the full statement from the city below:

“We understand the community’s concerns regarding recent refuse collection delays in Oakland. Due to a combination of factors—including mechanical issues with several DPW refuse packers and the seasonal surge in college move-ins and move-outs —some pickups on certain streets were delayed by a day.

“One of the greatest barriers we are facing to addressing mechanical issues with our Fleet is that City Controller, Rachael Heisler, has declined to issue full payment to our fleet services vendor for the first six months of 2025. As a result, some services that we typically use to expedite repairs of portions of the fleet, including refuse packers, are not currently available to us, resulting in longer wait times for repairs and therefore a shortage in vehicles. We acknowledge that the Controller’s Office has expressed concerns with provisions of the contracts; these have been articulated in two separate audits and other communications. Since then, we have engaged in good faith efforts with the Controller’s Office, Procurement, Department of Public Works, and our vendor to address those concerns. However, failure to process payment under the terms of the existing contract, which the Controller authorized at execution, have led to withholding resources essential to maintaining core services. The result has been delays that directly impact both residents and front-line workers.

“We are happy to continue to work with the Controller to utilize other administrative processes to address her concerns without impeding DPW’s ability to carry out its essential responsibilities, jeopardizing public health, worker safety, and neighborhood cleanliness. “Until then, the maintenance of our fleet will continue to be a challenge and the public may experience additional service disruptions.

“Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of our Department of Public Works team, all outstanding pickups from Tuesday in Oakland have since been completed, and we have resumed service on our regular Wednesday routes.

“We are also aware that there is still-uncollected trash in Polish Hill, as well as the Upper Hill and Terrace Village as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We appreciate the public’s continued patience as we work through these challenges. The safety of our staff and the cleanliness of our neighborhoods remain our top priorities."

