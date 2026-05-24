Flags will be lowered to half-staff across Pennsylvania on Monday to honor fallen military members

PITTSBURGH — Flags will fly at half-staff on Memorial Day across Pennsylvania to honor the nation’s fallen heroes.

Gov. Josh Shapiro issued the flag order on Friday, in accordance with the United States Flag Code. All United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds statewide will fly at half-staff.

“On this Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending and protecting our freedoms and our nation,” Gov. Shapiro said. “Lori and I are eternally grateful to those who have put on the uniform and given their lives for our country – and to the families and loved ones they’ve left behind. On behalf of a grateful Commonwealth, may their memories be a blessing.”

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise on Monday until noon.

All Pennsylvanians are welcome to join in the tribute.

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