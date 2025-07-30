Trash piling up in Oakland; sources say multiple garbage trucks were out of commission

PITTSBURGH — Trash is piling up in Oakland.

As the school year approaches, many are moving out of houses. That means larger items like couches and mattresses are joining normal trash on sidewalks.

The problem? It could sit on those sidewalks for days more.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that seven of the city’s garbage trucks were out of commission on Tuesday. It could be until Saturday before the trash is removed.

“There’s flies flying over everything. I’ve seen a couple of rats running through the piles,” neighbor Ryan Watkins said. “It’s disgusting and smells really, really bad.”

Watkins says today was trash day, but only some was picked up.

“I’ve not heard anything about the garbage from the city, from anyone,” he said.

“There’s garbage bags. There’s beer boxes. There’s couch cushions. Sofas. Garbage,” Live Paoletti said.

The issue comes just days after city council approved legislation requiring an annual report on the status of all city fleet vehicles.

“There should be more recognition that there needs to be more garbage pickups and trucks going through the neighborhood,” Watkins said.

“If we are spending money on that, it’s important to actually get people out here and do what they’re supposed to do,” Paoletti said.

We have reached out to multiple city officials about the complaints. So far, we have not heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group