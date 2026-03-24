City’s ‘Abandoned Vehicle Blitz’ met with resistance in part of Hill District neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Earlier this week, the Office of Mayor Corey O’Connor announced plans for crews to begin to remove abandoned vehicles in neighborhoods throughout the City of Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, Perry Tillman told Channel 11 his passenger van was parked along Heldman Street in the Hill District, along with an SUV belonging to his girlfriend’s family. Both were towed as part of the city’s Abandoned Vehicle Blitz. Tillman said he never received proper notice and wants answers from the city.

“This was all like a sneak attack,” Tillman said. “Generally, the city’s Zone 2 police would send somebody out with postings, saying what they’re going to do. [They] never sent anything out.”

City officials sent Channel 11 videos of vehicles being removed. One of them shows Tillman’s van being loaded onto a tow truck. Another video shows the Chevy Avalanche belonging to his girlfriend’s family also being taken away.

Before meeting Tillman, Channel 11 crews asked O’Connor about the Abandoned Vehicle Blitz. He said this plan has been in place for a very long time.

“Some of these vehicles have been there for way, way too long,” said O’Connor, “and I think this is a sign to the residents and the neighbors who have seen these cars for so long that we are paying attention. We are looking at your community, and we want them to be in the best shape that they can be.”

City officials shared information, stating that under the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code, vehicles are presumed to be abandoned under the following circumstances:

The vehicle is physically inoperable and left unattended on a highway or other public property for more than 48 hours.

The vehicle has remained illegally on a highway or other public property for a period of more than 48 hours.

The vehicle is left unattended on or along a highway or other public property for a period of more than 48 hours and does not bear a valid registration plate; a certificate of inspection; or an ascertainable VIN number.

The vehicle has remained on private property without the consent of the owner or person in control of the property for more than 24 hours.

Tillman told Channel 11 both vehicles in question were drivable, properly registered, and recently inspected. But he didn’t have access to that information to show us.

“[I] had the paperwork. [They] wouldn’t let me get in the van, wouldn’t let me get in the truck,” Tillman said.

Channel 11 reached out to the Mayor’s office about this, but was told the mayor will not be addressing individual situations.

To retrieve a vehicle, each police zone will have a list of vehicles that have been towed.

Find your police zone here and phone numbers here:

https://www.pittsburghpa.gov/Safety/Police/Police-Zones or call (412) 432-4774 for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group