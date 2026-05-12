Liberty Tunnel restrictions scheduled for roof replacement work

PITTSBURGH — Restrictions are scheduled at the Liberty Tunnel this week.

PennDOT said crews will be working on a roof replacement project on the inbound side.

The inbound tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to take the following detour:

Posted Inbound (northbound) Detour

Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound

Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road

Keep left (towards South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel

Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge

For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville

Take the left-hand exit to Grant Street (Exit 71A)

Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

End detour

PennDOT said the roof replacement is part of a $3.47 million project and work will be done by crews from Mosites Construction Company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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