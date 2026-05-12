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Liberty Tunnel restrictions scheduled for roof replacement work

By WPXI.com News Staff
Liberty Tunnel restrictions scheduled for roof replacement work Restrictions are scheduled at the Liberty Tunnel this week.
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Restrictions are scheduled at the Liberty Tunnel this week.

PennDOT said crews will be working on a roof replacement project on the inbound side.

The inbound tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to take the following detour:

Posted Inbound (northbound) Detour

  • Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound
  • Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
  • Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road
  • Keep left (towards South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge
  • For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville
  • Take the left-hand exit to Grant Street (Exit 71A)
  • Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies
  • End detour

PennDOT said the roof replacement is part of a $3.47 million project and work will be done by crews from Mosites Construction Company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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