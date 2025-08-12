Clairton community swiftly donates supplies to help those responding to US Steel plant explosion

The outpouring of support for those impacted by Monday’s explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant has been quick and generous, with donations coming in from across the community.

>>> 2 dead, 10 injured in explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant

SouthEast Regional EMS, among the first on scene after the blast, posted on social media asking for water, sports drinks and snacks for first responders.

By Monday evening, their garage was lined with stacks of donations.

“I can’t even believe it,” said Kim Shidel, with Jamie’s Dream Team. “I felt bad for the families, other people who went to work this morning, and that have gotten hurt or might not come home.”

Shidel and her group delivered requested items to help those working at the site.

Emergency medical technicians Braydon Wilcher and Chanell Taylor, both off duty at the time, also stepped in.

“I called Chanell and we were waiting to see if anybody would call and see if they needed any extra bodies to come in for work,” Wilcher said.

Southeast Regional EMS said any unused supplies will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group