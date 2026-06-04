Clairton man sentenced to prison for producing child pornography

PITTSBURGH — A Clairton man was handed his sentence Thursday for producing child pornography.

Joseph Primiero, 28, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 12 years of supervised release, after being convicted of producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, the Department of Justice says.

Prosecutors claim Primiero produced images and a video of a minor in sexually explicit conduct on January 24, 2022. He allegedly produced an image and videos of another minor on June 27, 2022.

Around May 22, 2024, Primiero had images and videos of other pre-pubescent minors in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors say.

The case was part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Childhood. Launched in 2006, the nationwide initiative aims to find, arrest and prosecute people who sexually exploit children.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group