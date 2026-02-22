Clairton police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspects in video

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The Clairton Police Department is sharing video in the hopes that the public can help identify the people in it.

In a social media post, the department said officers were called to the 600 block of Third Street early Saturday morning for an armed robbery.

Police say a woman in her 60s was robbed at gunpoint, and her purse, phone and other belongings were taken.

The department shared multiple surveillance videos reportedly showing the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information is asked to contact the Clairton Police Department.

