Clairton police release additional photos of 3 people suspected of robbing woman at gunpoint

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The Clairton Police Department has released photos of three people who are considered armed and dangerous, suspected of robbing a woman in her 60s at gunpoint.

Channel 11 previously showed you a video released by the department for the same incident, where the woman’s phone, purse and other belongings were taken.

Police now say the three suspects are also wanted for questioning in a string of thefts from vehicles.

Investigators request that those who know the suspects contact them privately with information by calling 412-233-6213 or emailing wolfe@cityofclairton.com or hoffman@cityofclairton.com.

Since they’re considered armed and dangerous, police ask that if you see the suspects, do not approach them.

