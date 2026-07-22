Clairton woman ordered to pay $1.17M for embezzling funds from employers

PITTSBURGH — A Clairton woman was sentenced to pay more than $1 million for embezzling money from two former employers, according to the Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered 58-year-old Tracey Smith to serve 76 months in prison and pay $1.17 million following her conviction of bank fraud and violating federal supervised release and a bond order.

Prosecutors say Smith was on federal supervised release for a wire fraud conviction when a Pittsburgh engineering firm hired her as a financial supervisor.

While employed there, Smith allegedly embezzled company funds for her own use.

Yet another company hired Smith as sentencing on those charges was pending, the DOJ says, and she embezzled thousands of dollars through unauthorized checks and the company credit card.

The judge took into account her criminal history when imposing Tuesday’s sentence, the DOJ says.

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