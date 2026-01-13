Clark Howard: 0% financing from car dealerships may not always be the best option

Many car dealerships are currently promoting 0% financing as vehicle sales slow down. Consumer Adviser Clark Howard warns that this financing option may not always represent the best deal for buyers.

Dealerships are aggressively advertising 0% financing deals to attract customers amid a decline in car sales. However, Howard cautions that consumers should not assume these offers are always beneficial.

Howard, a consumer adviser, emphasizes that in many situations, it may be more cost-effective for consumers to consider loans with interest rates from credit unions. Often, these loans can come at a lower total cost compared to taking advantage of the 0% financing offers.

It’s essential for consumers to compare their financing options carefully. Howard suggests evaluating vehicle pricing discounts alongside the 0% offers to determine the most advantageous deal.

Consumers should also consider their financial situation. Howard raises a crucial point: “Just because a vehicle’s available at 0% financing, the question is, is it a good deal if you can’t really afford that payment even at 0%?”

As car dealerships continue to promote these financing offers, consumers are encouraged to conduct thorough research and consider all financing alternatives to avoid becoming trapped in a financial obligation they cannot manage. Howard concluded, “Don’t be lured into something that’s going to become a trap.”

