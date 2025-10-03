Clark Howard: AI data centers contribute to increased energy use

As more people turn to artificial intelligence for everyday tasks, concerns are rising about the impact on energy consumption and electric bills.

AI data centers are contributing to increased energy usage, which in turn is causing electric bills to rise. This has led to concerns among consumers about the long-term financial impact.

“Electric bills are going up because of AI data centers,” said Clark Howard, Channel 11 Consumer Advisor. “And you and I are kind of sitting ducks.”

Howard emphasizes the importance of reducing energy consumption at home to offset the costs associated with AI data centers. He suggests that there are many cheap or nearly free methods to achieve this, which can lead to savings throughout the year, especially in heating and cooling.

Howard advises consumers to think smart about their energy usage and offers more information on how to save money on his website, Clark.com.

