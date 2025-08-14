Clark Howard: Budget-friendly cell phone plan for kids

Consumer advisor Clark Howard highlights a budget-friendly cell phone plan for kids offered by Helium Mobile, costing just $5 per month.

The Helium Mobile kids’ plan includes unlimited talk and text, along with 3 GB of data, making it an economical choice compared to major carriers that charge upwards of $40 per month for similar services.

Clark Howard emphasizes the importance of parental oversight with the Helium Mobile plan, noting its built-in controls to help parents manage their child’s phone usage.

Helium Mobile’s plan offers a way for parents to stay connected with their children without committing to expensive cell phone plans from larger companies.

While the plan provides unlimited talk and text, the data limit of 3 GB is suitable for younger children who primarily use Wi-Fi for internet access.

