Chance of storms increases on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Have the umbrella handy again Thursday and Friday as shower and storm chances go up.

Click here for LIVE RADAR.

After an isolated shower early Thursday, a round of scattered showers and storms develops after lunch and into the evening. A few spots could see heavy downpours.

More widespread showers and storms settle in Friday, once again with the threat for downpours, which may increase the flood threat in areas that see repeated rounds of rain.

Showers early Saturday will give way to some breaks through the afternoon for most areas.

Make sure to stay weather aware and get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group