Person barricaded inside house in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A person is barricaded inside a house in Indiana County.

At 10:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police said troopers are working in the Village of Aultman.

The person who is barricaded is believed to be armed.

Troopers said the incident is contained.

More details will be released at a later time, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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