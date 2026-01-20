Clark Howard explains benefits of hiring a travel agent for some trips

Consumer adviser and former travel agent Clark Howard explains the benefits of hiring a travel agent for specific trips, like cruises or special occasions. He notes that although many people now book their own trips, a travel agent can offer greater expertise and potentially better prices.

Howard emphasizes that travel agencies were historically the primary method for planning travel. He recognizes that while many now prefer online booking for convenience, enlisting the help of a travel agent can lead to a significantly enhanced travel experience, especially for those unfamiliar with certain types of trips.

Howard highlights that individuals planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip, such as a cruise, may find great value in hiring a travel agent.

“But if you’re taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip or let’s say you’re going on a cruise and you’ve never been on one or have only been once or twice, using a travel agent could end up giving you a much better trip and maybe even paying less for that trip,” Howard said.

He acknowledges that although fees may be associated with hiring a travel agent, similar to hiring an accountant or lawyer, the benefits can outweigh the costs. Clients might end up receiving a more personalized and informed travel experience tailored to their specific needs.

