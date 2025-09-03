Clark Howard: Why it pays to shop around for your car insurance

Consumer advisor Clark Howard urges car owners to shop around for auto insurance, as a recent survey reveals nearly all who do find cheaper rates.

Many people stick with their current auto insurance providers due to the perceived hassle of switching, but this could be costing them more money.

Clark Howard highlights that a LendingTree survey found nearly 100% of people who compared auto insurance rates were able to secure lower premiums for the same coverage.

“People hate their auto insurer,” said Clark Howard, noting that rising premiums have led to widespread distrust.

Howard emphasized the importance of shopping around, stating, “Your wallet will be happy.”

The survey by LendingTree underscores the potential savings available to consumers who take the time to compare insurance rates.

Despite the inconvenience, the financial benefits of switching providers can be significant, according to Howard.

The increase in auto insurance premiums over the years has contributed to consumer dissatisfaction, making the case for exploring other options.

