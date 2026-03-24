The Clarks announce 40th anniversary concert in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Clarks are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a concert in Pittsburgh.

The special celebration will be held at Stage AE on June 13.

The Steel City-based band has released 11 studio albums, compilations, live albums and EPs.

The Clarks said they have performed over 2,000 live shows since they started their musical journey.

Presale tickets are on sale now.

General ticket sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information on tickets.

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