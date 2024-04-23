Class action lawsuit accuses Kennywood of withholding information on Steel Curtain closure

PITTSBURGH — A Kennywood season ticket holder has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the park, alleging they intentionally withheld knowledge that a flagship ride would be closed for the entirety of the 2024 season.

Joshua Miller, a New Kensington resident, filed the suit in Allegheny County on Monday. The class lawsuit names Festival Fun Parks, Palace Entertainment and Kennywood as defendants.

The lawsuit claims the defendants created various forms of advertising featuring park attractions to entice people to purchase 2024 season passes — including the Steel Curtain, which the park calls a “flagship attraction.”

Then on April 17, after many people had already purchased season tickets, Kennywood announced that the Steel Curtain would remain closed all season for a modification project.

The lawsuit claims the park withheld the information about the coaster closure intentionally, stating in part:

“It is believed, and therefore averred, that the Defendant knew well in advance... that it would shut down the Steel Curtain for the 2024 season, and withheld this information from season pass purchasers as to not lose season pass customers, or, in the alternative, as not to offer a discount on season passes due to the unavailability of the Steel Curtain.”

The suit accuses the defendants of unjust enrichment and committing several violations under the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Law.

The lawsuit seeks damages for all season ticket holders.

Channel 11 has reached out to Kennywood for comment on the lawsuit, but has not yet heard back.

