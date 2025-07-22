Clay shooting range owned by Pirates’ Bob Nutting named source of lead contamination in nearby creek

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa — After months of testing the water at Blue Hole Creek for heavy metals, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection sent a notice of violation to Highlands Sporting Clay — a clay shooting range in Somerset County — saying they believe lead and other heavy metal concentrations in the water are because of lead shots at the range.

“It’s a combination of poor events that lead to where we are today,” said Eric Harder, the Youghiogheny Riverkeeper with the Mountain Watershed Association.

Harder said they started looking into concerns last fall after they went to sample bugs at the creek, and didn’t collect enough.

“Typically in an exceptional value waterway, you’d find hundreds of bugs in a sampling method, and right there, we knew something was wrong,” Harder told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Because it’s a popular swimming and fishing spot, and even a popular place for hikers to drink from the water, they started digging deeper.

They said they found foam on the water, and some of the moss appeared to be bleached white.

Then, they learned the state DEP tested this water in 2023 and found there were high numbers of lead and other heavy metals that could be harmful to people and animals.

Harder said they worked with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to put up signs warning potential swimmers, fishers, and hikers about the risk.

“If someone were to drink a whole day’s worth of water from near where the trail crosses, that’s nearly a whole year’s worth of lead concentration in a 24-hour period,” Harder said.

Online records show Highlands Sporting Clay is owned by Highlands Ventures LLC, which is owned by Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting.

Nutting sold the nearby ski resorts of Seven Springs, Laurel Mountain, and Hidden Valley to Vail Resorts in 2021, but kept ownership of Highlands Sporting Clay, the golf courses, and some other properties.

Channel 11 continued digging and found that the CEO of Highlands Ventures is listed on Nutting’s Ogden Company leadership page as Eric Mauck. His bio states he’s also a board member for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Highlands Ventures sent Channel 11 a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“We are working closely with the DEP to develop a comprehensive plan that meets all outlined requirements. Over the past two months, we have made extensive progress in site cleanup and soil remediation. Environmental stewardship is a core value of our operation, and we are fully committed to implementing responsible practices that protect local land and waterways. Our priority is to act quickly and responsibly to ensure lasting safeguards for the future of our region.”

Harder said he’d like to see the EPA ban the use of lead shots at these clay shooting ranges.

“Why would we even allow this to be a problem when we can take steps?” Harder said.

According to the notice of violation, Highlands Sporting Clay has 60 days to submit their plan.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group