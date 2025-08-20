CLB Trucking Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

A Pittsburgh-region trucking company filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal bankruptcy court.

CLB Trucking Inc., 959 Old State Route 66, Greensburg, made the filing Friday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. CLB Trucking reported liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million and assets between $100,000 and $500,000, according to the filing.

The company listed $1.17 million in unsecured claims. The biggest came from the U.S. Small Business Administration for $474,507.33. The next biggest was $264,573 for PACCAR Financial in Bellevue, Washington. That was followed by $236,252.87 for 1st Equipment Finance in Pittston, Pennsylvania, for a 2025 Peterbilt 589 Tri-Axle truck. There is also a claim for $151,957.82 by Samson MCA, a working capital funding company in Pomona, New York.

