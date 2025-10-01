Clear skies could help drop temperatures into the low 40s overnight

Enjoy a beautiful start to the new month! Beautiful blue skies will stick with us this afternoon as temperatures push into the low to mid-70s.

With dry air, light winds, and clear skies tonight, it will turn chilly fast. Most neighborhoods will dip into the low and mid-40s overnight, with patchy frost possible in the rural parts of Jefferson County and Garrett County, Maryland.

Mid to high-level clouds will pass through on Thursday, but it won’t stop temperatures from climbing a few degrees above average. That warm up will continue into the weekend with 80s back in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.

The earliest we could see even a little rain won’t be until next Tuesday.

