Clemente Bridge set to reopen on New Year’s Eve

PITTSBURGH — It may have slid under the radar when new attractions were announced as part of Pittsburgh’s First Night celebrations; the Clemente Bridge is reopening.

A ribbon cutting for the bridge is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 31.

“I’m glad that the project worked on time and it can’t come soon enough,” Mike Sukitch said. He owns Mike’s Beer Bar on the North Shore. It’s located across from PNC Park, right off the Clemente Bridge.

The bridge first closed in February of 2022 as part of a larger nearly $35 million project.

“It’s been two years of that, two years of Covid before that. Four out of the five years, something is always thrown at us but we figure it out,” Sukitch said.

His bottom line relies on foot and event traffic. He tells Channel 11 there’s been a difference since the bridge closed.

“It was noticeable that there were fewer people in particular in the warm weather months,” Sukitch said. “Pirate attendance was up this year, so we certainly felt the benefit there, but there are so many things that go on in the city. People used to park here and use the bridge.”

