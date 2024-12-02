Click Studios opens new location in Grove City Premium Outlets

GROVE CITY, Pa. — A new experience has been added to the Grove City Premium Outlets.

Click Studios has opened a “Selfie Experience” in the mall.

The space includes 20 different selfie rooms with various backdrops, themes, neon lights, LED tunnels, song lyrics and flowers.

“Right now, we have selfie rooms for Swifties and fans of the Outer Banks,” said Tyler Ford, owner of Click Studios.

Ford encourages people to visit the space for professional and playful purposes.

“We’ve had photographers bring their clients in for senior pictures, sports and team photo shoots and other creative location needs,” said Ford.

The space can also be used for parties.

Admission to the Selfie Experience is $20 per group.

