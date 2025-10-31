Closing arguments heard in case of teen shot, killed outside Strip District bar

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been almost five years and two jury trials, and the family of 18-year-old Ahmir Tuli hopes justice is just days away.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Second trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing Pittsburgh teen in Strip District

In her closing argument, the assistant district attorney told the jury that Howard Hawkins shot and killed Ahmir Tuli because Hawkins was kicked out of Preeti’s Pit Restaurant and Bar, which is owned by Ahmir’s mother.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 18-year-old North Hills High School grad dies after shooting outside Strip District bar

Surveillance showed the moments someone walked up to Tuli, who was taking a break from his job at his mom’s restaurant, and shot him in the head.

Detectives and prosecutors say that person was Howard, who then left town for California.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘I want this monster caught’: Family desperate for arrest after North Hills grad shot, killed outside Strip District bar

Months later, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him there.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Suspect in teen murder case brought back to Allegheny County

But defense attorney Casey White told the jury that there’s no DNA evidence in this case that ties Hawkins to the murder, and there were conflicting descriptions of the person who killed Ahmir.

Hawkins is being retried in this case. Almost a year ago, his first trial ended in a mistrial after officers brought up his prior criminal record, which isn’t allowed during a trial.

The jury will begin their deliberations on Monday morning.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group