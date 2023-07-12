Closing arguments set to begin in trial of convicted Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

PITTSBURGH — The penalty phase in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018, is starting to come to an end.

PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING TRIAL: FULL COVERAGE ⇒

The defense is trying to persuade a jury to spare his life, while prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

>>> Tree of Life, community react to guilty verdict in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

At this point, both sides have rested their case and the jury has been charged by the judge.

The prosecution says it plans to take about 30 minutes with closing arguments, while the defense says it will take at least two hours.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

We have a reporter in the courtroom and will have updates throughout the day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group