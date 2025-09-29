Clouds increase as temperatures slowly rise on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase throughout Monday, and temperatures will slowly rise to around 80 degrees.

The cloud cover is due to a tropical system off the southeast coast that will push high to mid-level clouds into the area. Both Imelda and Humberto are forecast to stay out to sea, but Imelda will bring rain from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic states. High surf, strong rip currents and some coastal flooding are possible along the east coast as well.

More sunshine is expected on Tuesday with highs still above average, around 80 degrees. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for the mid to end of the week, with highs expected in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

This extended dry stretch will likely continue into the next weekend.

