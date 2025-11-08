Cloudy, seasonable Saturday; first chance for snow comes late Sunday evening

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the quiet and warmer day this weekend! Temperatures will be close to seasonable on Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. While a stray shower is not impossible, most areas should end up dry.

A cold front pushes through on Sunday, bringing scattered showers by midday. Behind it, temperatures will fall into the 40s, and winds could gust to 30 mph. The combination of the two will drop wind chills into the 30s by Sunday evening, with leftover rain showers changing to snow showers late.

Additional snow showers will develop on Monday with narrow, locally more intense bands possible. Right now, the highest impacts look to be along/north of I-80 Monday night when it will be colder, and banding could be more persistent. Most areas won’t see much accumulation, but a few inches are possible where those bands set up.

Wind chills will be a big story Monday into early Tuesday before a rebound in temperature later in the week. Still, it won’t feel all that much warmer until perhaps next weekend.

