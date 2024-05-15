Cloudy with a chance of showers Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Much like Tuesday, there will be more clouds than anything else during the day Wednesday.

The morning will start with spotty showers and an isolated rumble of thunder, but there will still be several dry hours during the day. More showers will develop during the afternoon. Any storm that develops will bring lightning, but the threat for severe weather is low.

Temperatures are heading up Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers and a few storms will begin again Friday afternoon and evening and continue at times Saturday. The weekend won’t be a washout, but Sunday is definitely going to be the better weather day of the two.

