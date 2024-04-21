Club in Oakland closed after refusing health inspection

PITTSBURGH — A club in Allegheny County has been forced to close its doors after refusing a health inspection.

The Allegheny County Health Department said it tried to inspect The Cricket Lounge on Morewood Avenue in Oakland on Tuesday.

A recent report says the person in charge refused to let the inspection take place.

The Cricket Lounge must also provide all of the necessary documents. The business can reach out to the Allegheny County Health Department to schedule the inspection.

The club can not reopen until the inspection is done.

