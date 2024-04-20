Local

Passenger killed in early-morning Parkway East crash

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — A person died in an early morning crash on the Parkway East.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash took place around 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-376 between exits 85 and 81. The crash closed the westbound lanes for around 5 hours.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson says a passenger from one of the vehicles was ejected and was pronounced dead on scene. The spokesperson identifies that passenger as Michael Bunya.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

