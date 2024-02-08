CMU’s Tepper School of Business tops ranking of U.S. News best online graduate business programs

PITTSBURGH — U.S. News and World Report has released its rankings for the best online college programs, and a program offered by a local university has topped one of its national lists.

Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business ranked at spot No. 1 on the Best Online Graduate Business Program (excluding MBA) list for its Master of Science in Business Analytics program. The only other local institution to be included on this list was Pennsylvania Western University at No. 146. According to U.S. News and World Report, the rankings were compiled utilizing a number of factors, including engagement, peer assessment, faculty credentials and training, student excellence and services and technologies, largely based on information submitted by each institution and a separate peer assessment survey.

“We are thrilled with the Tepper School’s No. 1 ranking for our online MSBA,” Kevin Dietrick, director of the MSBA program at the Tepper School, said in a statement. “It is a real testament to the work our students, staff, and faculty do, and to that commitment to providing our students with the tools they need to succeed in today’s evolving business landscape.”

