Cold War missile command center transformed into brewery in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It went from a bomb shelter to a brewery.

An old Cold War missile command center built to withstand a Russian blast has been transformed into a taphouse.

A beautiful view sits atop the former Nike Missile Command Center in Collier Township.

The iconic radar dome still sits on the site.

The owners, Brian Eaton and Kyle Mientkiewicz, said they had a vision to transform the Cold War relic and after seven years, that vision is finally reality.

“This is what sold us on this building, these views,” said Eaton, Grist House Command co-owner.

It’s a view once reserved for the Department of Defense.

The owners took Channel 11’s Cara Sapida on a tour ahead of their grand opening.

They showed photos of the building’s history and the massive renovation.

“It took a lot of hard work, sweat and tears to get here,” said co-owner Mientkiewicz

They’re proud of the transformation and often think back to their first walk-through.

“When you walked through here it was like the “Last of Us,” ”World War Z,” pick your zombie movie. It was insane! When the lights were off we were like, “Oh boy... I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Mientkiewicz.

The Nike Command Center was built in 1957 and operated as a defense building until 1972.

It could sense and track any incoming missiles and try to intercept them midair.

Sitting high on a hill in Collier Township, the site boasts three rooftop spaces with sweeping views of Downtown Pittsburgh and surrounding communities.

The white radar dome is still used by the FAA.

Inside, original signs remain.

The owners hope visitors enjoy not just the beer and the view but the history.

The site stopped operating as a missile command center in 1972, but the military continued using it until 2015.

The brewery opens to the public for the first time on Saturday.

