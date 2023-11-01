Cold weather shelters open in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Welcome Home Shelter and Union Mission in Westmoreland County have opened cold weather shelters.

The shelters, which are opening for their ninth season, provide emergency lodging to residents who are homeless or without heat on nights when it’s below 25 degrees.

“On cold winter nights, the shelters will provide a safe place for community members to stay warm,” said Director of Regional Impact Initiatives at the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania Jesse Sprajcar. “Providing basic necessities such as food, shelter and transportation, can truly transform lives, aiding individuals and families on their path to stability.”

According to the United Way, the shelters also provide food, transportation and service referrals depending on residents’ circumstances.

The shelters will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through March 31, 2024. To check if the shelters are open on a given evening, call 211.

