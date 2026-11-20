DUQUESNE, Pa. — A fugitive from Colorado was arrested in Duquesne.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Diego Lindarte Lujan, 18, was arrested by detectives Thursday morning.

Lujan is wanted in Denver for an attempted murder and felony robbery, the sheriff’s office said. In Arapahoe County, he has a warrant for drug and weapon charges.

The FBI contacted the sheriff’s office earlier this week asking for help finding Lujan.

Detectives received information saying he was staying in a house in Duquesne.

Police went to the house and saw someone matching Lujan’s description enter a vehicle and leave. Detectives followed, positively identified the driver as Lujan and pulled him over.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he awaits extradition.

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