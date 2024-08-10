Local

Comfortable, sunny weekend ahead

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — The pleasant air is here! Temperatures are starting off near 60 degrees, and everyone will see highs in the mid to upper 70s today.

Starting tonight, you can give the ACs a break as temperatures dip into the 50s. Overnight lows will stay nice and cool for the next several nights.

High pressure will keep our weather very quiet going into much of next week. A weak disturbance could bring us a shower late Monday or Tuesday — otherwise, we could go all next week without rain.

