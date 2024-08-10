Local

Man shot, injured in Brighton Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a local hospital after he was shot in Brighton Township on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Dutch Ridge Road just before 7:30 p.m., a Beaver County 911 supervisor confirms.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is working to learn more. WATCH for updates on 11 at 11.

Brighton Township police are handling the investigation.

