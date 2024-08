PITTSBURGH — A crash has shut down the McKees Rocks Bridge in both directions.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m.

PennDOT cameras show an SUV flipped on its side.

Dispatchers said no one has been transported to a hospital as of now.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

