120-mile detour in place due to Pennsylvania Turnpike closure this weekend

PENNSYLVANIA — A 120-mile suggested detour will be in place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend.

The eastbound Turnpike will be closed at the New Stanton interchange (Exit 75) from Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 11 at 5 a.m.

Turnpike crews will be safely placing a monopipe sign structure that will hold a Dynamic Message Sign at Milepost 104.8.

During the closure, drivers will not be able to enter the Turnpike eastbound at the New Stanton and Donegal (Exit 91) interchanges but will be able to enter and travel east at the Somerset (Exit 110) and Bedford (Exit 146) interchanges.

Eastbound traffic on the Turnpike will be detoured off the roadway at New Stanton, where the following suggested detour to the Breezewood Interchange (Exit 161) will be in place:

U.S. Route 119 North, 0.2 miles

PA Toll 66 North, 14.2 miles

U.S. Route 22 East, 63.7 miles

Interstate 99 South, 30.4 miles

U.S. Route 30 East, 18.3 miles

Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Breezewood Interchange

Travelers should expect higher than normal traffic volumes on this detour route during the closure and should plan accordingly, Turnpike officials said.

