Commanders will be without newly acquired star CB vs. Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed on Friday that newly acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore will not play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lattimore is still not quite there yet with his hamstring injury.

The New Orleans Saints traded Lattimore to Washington on Tuesday prior to the trade deadline. Lattimore, a former first-round pick out of Ohio State, was drafted in 2017 by the Saints. After earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Lattimore made four Pro Bowls and earned a massive 5-year $97.6M contract before the 2021 season.

Lattimore’s production has significantly dropped in the last three years, however. He’s recorded only 14 passes defended and two interceptions in 24 games. He’s also been derailed by injuries.

The Commanders have been solid in pass defense this year, ranking fifth-best at 183.3 yards allowed per game. They’ve not been very stout on the ground, though, ranking fourth-worst in run defense at 143.0 yards allowed per game.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group