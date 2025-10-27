Commemoration ceremony to honor 11 people killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting 7 years ago

PITTSBURGH — Oct. 27, 2025, marks seven years since the mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue, the deadliest antisemitic attack on U.S. soil.

In the evening, there will be an opportunity for community members to reflect on that tragic day and remember the 11 people who were killed. The commemoration ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill.

Remembering the 11 people killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The ceremony will have song and prayer. The keynote speaker is Jason Lando, who was a Pittsburgh police commander at the time of the shooting.

Efforts to honor those killed in the shooting began over the weekend, with a series of volunteering events — like polishing headstones and filling in holes at Jewish cemeteries or packing and shelving food for the Jewish Family and Community Services’ food pantry.

“They were all volunteers and part of the community. We always want to bring their memories back to the surface,” JFCS Director of Clinical Services Stephanie Small told Channel 11.

