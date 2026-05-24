Smiley cookies will be on board inaugural Aer Lingus flight to Pittsburgh

An iconic Pittsburgh treat is about to take part in a historic flight.

An Aer Lingus direct flight from Dublin is set to land in Pittsburgh for the first time on Monday.

The passengers on board will get a taste of Pittsburgh in the sky, because Eat’n Park sent hundreds of shamrock Smiley cookies for distribution on the new route.

A delegation of business and government leaders will take the inaugural flight to Dublin.

The new route operates four times per week, except in January and February, offering travelers a direct connection to Ireland and seamless onward travel to various European destinations, including Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Geneva, Berlin and London.

The route builds on Aer Lingus’ established relationship with the city through its partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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