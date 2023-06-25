Communications issue impacts some flights at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A communication issue at the Pittsburgh International Airport led to some issues for fliers.

A spokesperson for the airport said the issue was in the air traffic control tower.

The Pittsburgh International Airport was able to resolve the probe after working with the Federal Aviation Administration. The issue was fixed at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Some Southwest Airlines flights also had changed operations at the airport due to the company experiencing an unrelated technical issue, the spokesperson said.

Channel 11 has reached out to Southwest Airlines for more information and has not heard back at this time.

