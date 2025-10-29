Communities changing trick-or-treat plans last minute due to expected rain, causing mixed reactions

CHIPPEWA, Pa. — Communities all across the Pittsburgh area were looking forward to their streets being filled with hundreds of trick-or-treaters Thursday night. But, because of the rain in the forecast, many communities have moved trick-or-treat to Friday or Saturday. That has a lot of mixed reactions from parents, regardless of what decision was made.

“I like trick-or-treating,” said Isaac Katekovich, 11.

For his family, Halloween is a big deal.

“I just love Halloween because who doesn’t love free candy?” Isaac said.

Isaac and his siblings all planned to go trick-or-treating in their neighborhood in Chippewa on Thursday. But, with the heavy rain in the forecast, many communities like Chippewa made the decision this week to move trick-or-treat to the weekend. Chippewa moved its Halloween celebration to Saturday, keeping the same time from 5 to 7 p.m.

It was a relief for Alishia Katekovich, a mom of four. Her sister is also bringing her two kids up from Virginia.

“Because now it’s supposed to be like a total 180. 57 degrees, 58 degrees, it’ll be nice, all my kids can go in their costumes, and I won’t have to worry about them being wet for school the next day, things like that,” Alishia Katekovich said.

But not every community chose to move their trick-or-treat times.

Conway is keeping its trick-or-treat tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m. The mayor of Conway posted on Facebook saying, “there has been many discussions and various factors to consider changing date and time for trick or treat. At this point, trick-or-treat for Conway will be Thursday. You may have to deal with hopefully light rain or god willing, clouds.”

Katekovich thinks that could be dangerous for kids, especially while in masks and costumes.

“This neighborhood in general, we get a lot of trick-or-treaters,” she said. “We get about 200-300, because it’s a nice, secluded part of the neighborhood. A lot of people would be coming here, but on top of that, I have things out front they could fall and trip on, there’s a whole bunch of other areas, kids cut through the grass all the time, somebody was going to get hurt.”

One parent in Conway didn’t want to go on camera. She said she hopes it isn’t super rainy, but right now, she and her kids still plan to go door-to-door for candy.

“I’m fine. I mean, as a parent, I’ll make the ultimate decision on whether it’s safe or not for my kids to go,” said Jen Slavinsky. “If it’s windy, then yeah, we’ll probably stay in, if it seems like, dangerous in that way. But if it’s just like rain, we’ll probably make a judgment call, and go from there.”

She said if they decide it’s too bad to go out, they have a backup plan.

“Yeah, we’ll just go somewhere else and let them go on Saturday,” Slavinsky said. “So, we’ll make the best of it.”

