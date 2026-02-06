Community activists address instances of ethnic intimidation in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man police say took a knife and slashed an Israeli flag has been charged.

Thirty-four-year-old Ivo Stjepovic was arraigned and released on non-monetary bond Thursday evening.

Pittsburgh Police say he’s the man caught on home surveillance footage back in January in the city’s Mexican War Streets neighborhood.

“I’m very glad this person has been identified,” Deena Blumenfeld told Channel 11. It was her flag that was cut.

She says her home has been targeted nineteen times in two years. She believes it’s because she’s Jewish.

“It’s a good reminder of where we are as Jews and a time of pretty wide antisemitic incidents,” she said.

Stjepovic faces a misdemeanor charge of ethnic intimidation.

His arrest and release came on the same day local leaders rallied around a black business owner whose body shop was vandalized last month.

It was tagged with graffiti and a racial slur.

“I’ve owned my business for over 33 years. During that time, my business has never been attacked,” William Anderson said.

Anderson, who is also a community activist, says the incident came just a month after his shop was robbed.

“You’ve only made my resolve stronger,” he said in a press conference on Thursday.

Anderson was flanked by more than a dozen leaders and organizers, including ones from the city’s Latino and Jewish communities.

“When something happens to one of us, it will eventually happen to all of us,” he said.

So far, no one has been arrested for either incident at the body shop.

Stjepovic is set to be back in front of a judge on February 24th.

