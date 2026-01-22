Slur, graffiti spray-painted onto auto body shop owned by community activist; police investigating

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a slur was spray-painted onto an auto-body shop owned by a community activist.

Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the 7600 block of Finance Street in Homewood on Wednesday.

Community activist William Anderson said it was his auto body shop that was vandalized.

Someone used black spray-paint to write a slur on the building along with other words and non-legible symbols.

“JUX WAS HURE, BBT D4C” was written next to the slur.

Anderson told police the last time he was at the building was Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police by calling 412-665-3605.

Anderson’s auto body shop was also the target of a burglary in December.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from local auto body shop while owner was away

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group